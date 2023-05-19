ACHCA awards leaders

LUDLOW, Vt. – The American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) honors Theresa Southworth, NHA, Administrator, and January Reichert, RN, Director of Nursing, of the Trustees of the Gill Odd Fellows Home of Vermont in Ludlow, Vt., and the entire team, with the 2023 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. Only 2% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria. This is an award that recognizes administrators whose teams have achieved dimensions of organizational qualities that few others have been able to reach. Theresa, January, and The Gill Home staff were one of 31 facilities in 16 states that met all the eligibility requirements to be awarded this facility leadership award nationally. This honor was previously awarded to The Gill Home in 2014 and 2015.

Eligibility for this award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility (SNF) survey data, including health, fire safety, and complaint surveys, and top quartile performance on designated quality measures. The criteria also include at least a 70% or greater facility occupancy, and a three-year avoidance of a special focus facility status.