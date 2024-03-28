A welcoming environment awaits at Kokopelli’s in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Kokopelli is a Hopi symbol of fertility, dance, and music. Often called “the humpbacked flute player,” Kokopelli is known as a prankster, healer, and storyteller.

Tanya L. Nichols, owner of Kokopelli’s in Bellows Falls, was first introduced to the mythical figure 30 years ago. “The story I heard was that he was born much taller than what was typical for his tribe, so he tried to make himself smaller by hunching over,” Tanya explained – an odd, charming character, prone to mischief. Tanya said she has always been drawn to that joyful, playful, abundant, life-affirming spirit.

In 2019, Tanya tore her shoulder and had to have surgery. The recovery was going slowly, and she didn’t know what her next step was going to be. Her husband Ron suggested she go into business for herself, but Tanya didn’t feel she had the confidence.

Tanya had assembled quite a large collection of rocks, crystals, and minerals over many years, and the idea of owning a store where she could offer these unique treasures sounded exciting. The opportunity to open Kokopelli’s came when Tanya learned of a vacancy in her brother-in-law’s building at the corner of Atkinson Street and Route 121.

Kokopelli’s sells gemstones, handmade crafts, rugs, statues, locally sourced jewelry, original art, incense, and sage bundles, and of course Kokopelli-inspired items and memorabilia. “These are all things from my heart,” Tanya explains. She loves Southwestern decor, and Native American pieces, every item carefully curated by Tanya.

“I am a person who wants to touch and see and feel all the things. I will pick up every single piece, hold it up, hold the light on it. I want to feel I’ve connected with all the crystals I get.”

“Freeform fluorite was my first rock purchase,” Tanya recalled. “When I picked it up, it rested in my palm like it was carved to fit.”

Kokopelli’s is a unique addition to the retail community in Bellows Falls. The shop is closed Sunday and Monday, and open at “11ish” Tuesday-Saturday.