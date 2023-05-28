Trex Plastic Challenge

REGION – On Friday, June 16, at 1 p.m., Join Emily from Trex for an informative Zoom presentation promoting bag and film recycling.

The Trex Company has hosted the Recycling Challenge since 2006, with the objective of educating the public on the importance of plastic film recycling through school and community recycling programs. Participants collect plastic film with the goal of recycling a minimum of 500 pounds of plastic in a six-month period. If the goal is met, the group is awarded a Trex bench.

Each participating organization is only eligible for one bench in a six-month period, regardless of how many pounds are recycled past the 500 pounds. The collected bags are delivered to a participating grocery store to be recycled through a reverse logistics channel.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the Springfield Library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.

You can sign up for this presentation at www.bit.ly/3Wx3wnw.