Springfield Town Library expands sustainability programs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is proud to announce its expanded commitment to sustainability as part of the Sustainable Libraries Initiative, aligned with the American Library Association’s strategic direction of sustainability. As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact and promote a sustainable future for generations to come, the library is launching new recycling services and community-based programs.

In addition to its collaboration with Springfield Rotary Club and the Trex soft plastic collection, which has removed almost four tons of plastic out of the waste stream since February 2023, the Springfield Town Library is expanding its environmental initiatives with two new recycling services, in partnership with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) and Call2Recycle.

The library is launching an ink cartridge recycling program as a fundraiser in collaboration with BRAT, the local community-driven organization focused on environmental conservation and restoration in the Black River watershed. Through outreach, education, and hands-on conservation projects, BRAT works to improve the health and sustainability of local ecosystems. The library is excited to provide residents with a dropoff spot for their used ink and toner cartridges, which will be recycled through partnerships with certified recycling services. Proceeds from the collection will go toward supporting Black River Action Team, as well as library programming and services, making it a win-win for both the environment and the community.

In collaboration with Vermont Solid Waste Management Program and Call2Recycle, the Springfield Town Library also now serves as a dropoff location for used household batteries. Call2Recycle is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the safe and responsible recycling of batteries and cell phones. The library is now one of more than 30,000 collection sites across the U.S. and Canada. Working with Call2Recycle provides a convenient way for residents to recycle their used batteries and devices, protecting the environment and supporting a circular economy. This service helps reduce the environmental impact of hazardous waste, and ensures that batteries are recycled properly, keeping harmful chemicals out of landfills and waterways.

“We’re excited to offer these new services to our community, and to collaborate with local partners like the Black River Action Team,” said library director Sue Dowdell. “By providing convenient and accessible recycling options, we’re not only helping protect the environment, but also empowering our community to take meaningful action toward sustainability.”

The Springfield Town Library is dedicated to fostering a resilient, sustainable community by embodying the triple bottom line methodology—practices that are environmentally sound, economically feasible, and socially equitable. By incorporating the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle, the library is advancing efforts to ensure that our shared natural environment remains healthy for future generations.

For more information about the Springfield Town Library’s sustainability initiatives and recycling programs, please contact Dowdell at 802-885-3108.