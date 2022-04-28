Rockingham Green Up Day

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Green Up Day is coming to Rockingham, Saturday, May 7. Families and interested parties can pick up the familiar green bags to clean up neighborhoods, roads, parks, and playgrounds. Bags are available at J&H Hardware, the Saxtons River Market, Town Clerk’s Office, and Lisai’s Market.

Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources has granted an exemption from Act. 148 – The Universal Recycling and Composting Act for Green-Up Day. For this event, trash and recycled containers can be mixed together in one bag. Once an area is clean, the green bags can be left by the side of the road for town-wide pick-up on May 9, or dropped off at the Rockingham Highway Garage or the Bellows Falls Garage. Trucks will no longer be stationed in Saxtons River. Tires will not be accepted at the other locations

People are free to pick up green bags on their own and independently do their own clean up around their neighborhoods, parks, and roadways. Wear bright clothing; it is best to use gloves, check for ticks, and watch out for poison ivy. Do not pick up any needles, but notify the police of their locations.

Need more information? Check out the statewide website at www.greenupvermont.org. Want to report an area that needs a special crew or volunteer to captain a team? Please email Guy Payne, Green Up Day Rockingham Coordinator, at gpayne@gmail.com to let him know of your participation and the areas you’ll focus on. We’d like to have the number of volunteers involved for this year – especially children – on record, so please contact Guy.