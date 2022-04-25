Ludlow Green Up Day

LUDLOW, Vt. – Green Up Day will take place on Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. at the Ludlow Community Center. Volunteers can receive their assignments, shirts, and bags early if they choose too. Volunteers for Green Up Day will meet at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of the Ludlow Community Center for refreshments to go and t-shirts. At 9:15 a.m., instructions and routes will be handed out, and at 9:30 a.m. groups will disperse to designated Green Up areas.

Contact Recreation Director Nick Miele at 802-245-4944 or ludlowrecreation@tds.net with questions.