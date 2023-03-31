Lake monitors needed in Windsor County

REGION – Do you enjoy being on the water? If you own a small paddle-powered or motor-powered boat and can commit to getting out on your lake or pond once every 10 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day, then being a lake monitor could be for you,

Volunteers from the Black River Action Team will be tackling lakes and ponds around Windsor County, but there are several still in need of a person to take on the role of lake monitor. All training and equipment are provided. All that’s required is your enthusiasm for healthy water and an hour or so every 10 days. Water temperature and clarity data as well as visual observations will be collected during each visit, and samples will be collected and need to be delivered to a prearranged drop site in a timely manner.

The water bodies in need are Knapp Brook Pond Number One and Knapp Brook Pond Number Two in Ascutney, Stoughton Pond in Weathersfield, and Amherst Lake in Plymouth.