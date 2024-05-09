Introduction to heat pumps at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Did you know that heat pumps can save you money for both heating and cooling, and reduce your carbon footprint? They will work when it’s cold out, and they can be used in most houses, even old ones, and in those without forced air heat. They are about twice as efficient in summer as window air conditioners, and allow you to control your heating or cooling separately in different rooms.

This second installment in the Home Energy Forum series by the Rockingham Energy Committee will answer these and other questions you may have about heat pumps. It will be held on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. The speakers will be two heat pump experts, Harold Elliott, the service manager at Cota & Cota in Bellows Falls; and Bruce Courtot, a senior energy consultant with Efficiency Vermont. They will cover types of heat pumps, where they can be used, typical costs, available rebates, and answer your questions.

If you have questions, contact Rockingham Energy Committee Chair Peter Bergstrom at 802-444-1860 or rockinghamvtenergy@gmail.com.