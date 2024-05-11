Green on Main reaches its goal

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Green on Main project, to create a welcoming place for all at 77 Main Street, met their goal of raising $20,000 for a two-to-one matching grant of $40,000 from Better Places through the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development. Construction will begin this summer, and will include an accessible walkway from the sidewalk to a circular patio with benches, gardens with native plants, and a picnic table with a space for a wheelchair.

There are many neighbors, friends, organizations, and businesses who have contributed to our first phase of removing old bushes and trees, and then to our fundraising goal for a matching grant. With deep appreciation and gratitude, we want to thank the Hope Fund of the Vermont Conference UCC, Laura Di Piazza, Susan Dowdell, Barbara Ball, Barbara Schultz, Peter Andrews, Carol Eramo, Christine Finnie, Marcella Calabi, Jessica Herring, Carol Hanson, Tuckerman Wunderle, Springfield on the Move, Manaslu Gurung, Sarah Bolaski, Charles Malinowski, Heather Frahm, Bill Cronin, Jeff Mobus, Michael Schmitt and the Black River Coffee Bar, Walter Martone, Springfield Housing Authority, John and Corky Bond, Christian Craig, Jessica Starr, Franklin Caval-Holme, Jules O’Guin, Springfield Garden Club, Anne Miller, Francis and Susan Larocque, Deborah Davis, Dan Dancosse, Sharon Ayer, Britney Privett, Char Osterlund, Jill Markert, Janice and Butch Stearns, Ronald Hoffman, ImageTek, Charis Boke, Bob Anderson, Thomas Olney, Barbara and Karl Riotte, Barbara and Brian Hildreth, Vermont Timber Works, Bibens Home Center, Donald Aikenhead, Patricia Townsend, Victoria Hingston, Robert Flint, Douglas and Judith Priestly, Barbara Rodgers and Armand Soucy, Springfield Lions Club, Ellen Wheelock, Warren Cross, Claire and Bob Trask, Diane and John Holme, Lyle and Harriet Wood, the customers of Springfield Food Co-op’s Change for Change Program, Springfield Rotary Club, Dale Dechen in memory of Kurt Dechen, Garet and Glenna Richardson, Amy Englesberg, Harold Lombard, Kimberly Beardsley, Patricia Martin, and Wes Marshall for creating a large sign in front of the church.