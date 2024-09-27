Green on Main construction to begin

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Green on Main is a project to develop a green space next to the First Congregational Church, UCC, on Main Street in Springfield. This space is for the use of the community to gather on benches, bring lunch and use the ADA picnic table, stop under the shade of the large maple tree, and enjoy the gardens full of color and native plants.

This renovation of a green space was funded by residents and friends of Springfield, with a matching grant from Better Places, through the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity. We are grateful for the support and faith that something new is coming for downtown Springfield for all to enjoy.

The design of the space was originally drawn by Scott Morgan, a landscape architect, with input from the church community. The construction drawings and modifications were completed by Terrigenous Landscape Architecture of Chester. The construction, soil enhancement, and plantings will be managed by Woodbury Landscaping of Springfield and Terrigenous.

The patio and ramped walkway are made from pavers that allow rain water to soak into the ground. Three recycled Trex benches surrounding the patio have been donated in memory of loved ones, a fourth bench is being donated by Springfield Rotary’s Trex Plastics Challenge program. A picnic table with room for a wheelchair has been donated by past members of the church, along with a tree to provide shade for the patio.

Construction began the week of Sept. 16. There will be a celebration of the green space when it is completed and plants are in place. The community and funding agencies will be invited, and thanked for their awesome support and faith in this project.