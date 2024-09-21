Chester Electric Vehicle Cruise-in

CHESTER, Vt. – Are you curious about electric vehicles (EVs)? The Green Team from First Universalist Parish in Chester and the Country Girl Diner are cohosting an Electric Vehicle Cruise-in on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4-6:30 p.m., at the Country Girl Diner parking lot, Route 103 in Chester.

Help us celebrate National Drive Electric Week. Anyone with an EV is encouraged to “cruise in” and be part of our event. Come share your enthusiasm for driving electric. Several dealers from the area, attending with new EVs, will be available to answer your questions. Now is a great time to buy since there are numerous incentives available.

This event offers an opportunity to ask folks who drive EVs what they love about their cars besides being gas-free and low maintenance. There are several incentives for folks to purchase electric vehicles, so now is a great time to find out more if you have been thinking about making the switch.

All are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served. Take a leaf-peeping drive and “cruise in” to the Country Girl Diner. (The diner is not open for dinner). For more information and/or to register your EV for the event, visit www.driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=4454, or call Melody Reed at 802-875-5414.