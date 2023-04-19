Chester Conservation Commission at the Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – On April 28 at 4:30 p.m., the Chester Conservation Committee (CCC) will be at Whiting Library to share how you may get involved in, and also gear up for, the 53rd annual Vermont Green Up Day.

The CCC is a group of local volunteers, who focus their energies on developing and maintaining Chester’s Lost Mine, Butternut, and Brookside hiking trails. The group is also involved in other initiatives, including the Emerald Ash Borer Mapping Project, Williams River water quality monitoring, Green-Up Day, and the Chester Disc Golf Course. Trail maps will be on display and available, as well as a Leopold bench that the CCC will be building and placing at various locations throughout the town this year.

This program is part of Whiting Library’s Penny University social coffee hour. Come learn, enjoy a cup of coffee and tea, and connect with your community. For upcoming library events, please visit our website, www.whitinglibrary.org or call 802-875-2277.