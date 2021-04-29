Chamber invites volunteers for Springfield’s Annual Green Up Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us Saturday, May 1 for the 51st Annual Green Up Day. We at the Chamber of Commerce always look forward to hosting this annual event in Springfield, and we are calling for volunteers to assist us with cleaning up our town after the long winter.

We will be congregating in the People’s United Bank parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon, and working together to spruce up the neighborhood. Social distancing and masks are required. Families, friends, and community members will help with raking, picking up litter, and clearing away debris.

Please remember to dress appropriately – it is extremely important to wear work gloves, long pants, and proper footwear to protect against ticks and debris along your cleanup journey – we suggest wearing neon for visibility. Bring rakes, shovels, brooms, and any tools. Volunteers will be on call throughout the day to assist you with any questions you may have. Most of all, remember to have fun. You are bettering our town and community by sharing your energy and spirit to assist with maintaining Springfield’s beauty.

Our gratitude goes out to the Public Works Department who will be going around to collect and properly dispose of all the filled bags and any trash items left on the sides of the roads. Pick-up day is Monday, May 3 only.

Thank you to all of our neighbors, friends, and community partners that contribute their time and energy and volunteer with us every year. We appreciate everyone’s help in keeping Springfield green and gorgeous.

The official green trash bags will be available on the day of the event, as well as for advance pickup from the Chamber at 56 Main St, Suite 2, Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Chamber at 802-885-2779 or email alice@springfieldvt.com to sign up.