Cavendish Energy Committee talks compost

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District in conjunction with the Cavendish Energy Committee and the Town of Cavendish will host a workshop specifically about composting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cavendish Town Offices, 37 High St., Cavendish, Vt. Masks will be required for all. State regulations on safety will be adhered to.

Vermont state law has banned food scraps from household trash since July 1, 2020. Residents are required to compost their own food waste, or take their food scraps to a facility for composting. This rule has existed for approximately five years for restaurants, grocery stores, and other large food generators. How can we as Vermont residents best comply with the new rules? Composting is easy, and beneficial to the soil, whether you create it in your backyard or take it to the Cavendish transfer station.

Ham Gillett of the Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District will address the aspects of Vermont Act 148 that relate to composting of food waste and recycling. Peter LaBelle of the Cavendish Energy Committee will join Gillett to discuss the basics of home composting and the other options available in order to comply with the law and to keep food scraps out of your trash. The presentation will last about 45 minutes with plenty of time afterwards for questions about composting and recycling in general.

As a bonus, all attendees will be eligible to win the door prize of a new Soil Saver composter and may order composters for residential use. While these bins normally retail for $100 each, they will be available to workshop attendees for $65. Please bring exact change or a check; there will be no way to process credit cards. A second drawing will be held for a compost pail, good for kitchen use to gather scraps bound for the composter. These pails will also be for sale at the workshop for $5 each.

Residents of Cavendish, and any other town, are invited to attend. To sign up for the workshop, or for more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com. If you’d like to purchase a composter, but cannot attend the workshop, please email your order. While sign-up is encouraged, walk-ins will be welcomed.