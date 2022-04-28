Andover Green Up Day

ANDOVER, Vt. – We are seeing signs of spring: the return of migrating birds and the first buds on trees. As usual, we are dismayed when snowmelt reveals trash along the roadsides. As in the past, Andover volunteers are encouraged to rid the roadsides of trash, and also to give our cemeteries a spring cleanup on May 7. In addition this year, the state has challenged all towns to clean every mile of town roads. Last year, about 76% of all town roads in the state were cleared of trash and the hope is to get that number even higher this year.

Trash bags will be available on Green Up Day at the town hall starting at 9 a.m. To get a head start, volunteers may obtain bags from the town office. We ask that they advise as to which roads they plan to clear so that we may keep track for the challenge. Green Up trash can be placed in the dumpster in front of the town garage.

Contact Deb Moser, Green Up Coordinator, at dmoser6468@gmail.com for details.