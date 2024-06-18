Weston Theater Company opens 88th season with “Jersey Boys”

WESTON, Vt. – Vermont’s oldest professional theatre troupe, the Weston Theater Company, is back for its 88th season, kicking off the summer with the documentary-style jukebox musical production “Jersey Boys,” running from June 12 – July 13.

Written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, “Jersey Boys” tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, a singing quartet from Newark, N.J., who started out in the 1960s and became a huge presence on radio in the 1970s with smash hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

The musical premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, Calif., in 2004, and ran on Broadway from 2005-2017, winning four Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

With the Weston Playhouse theater under construction, still rebuilding from last summer’s flood, the performances are taking place at Walker Farm, where the company has added additional seating to the more intimate space. They have also included extra matinees in the schedule, giving audiences additional opportunities to see the shows.

In his first appearance with the Weston Theater Company, Adam Marino gives a multilayered performance as Valli, a singer known for his unique, high-pitched falsetto. The last to join the group, Valli added the voice and charisma that helped launch The Four Seasons to fame and a solid place in musical history.

Also joining the Weston players for the first time is JP Qualters as Tommy DeVito, who brings to the role the necessary bravado, as the first to recognize that Frankie was something special. “That’s our ticket out. This kid who sings like an angel and hangs around the clubs.”

Rounding out the group are company first-timers William Spinnato as Nick Massi, and Aidan Cole as Bob Gaudio. The four performers’ doo-wop synchronicity is spot-on, and a joy to watch.

The story of the four kids from Jersey is appropriately rough around the edges. The friends are literal partners in crime, at one point ending up together in jail. The earnest Marino showcases Valli’s vulnerability beneath his tough, if diminutive, exterior, through his friendship with the guys, his love for his mother, and his cold reaction to Tommy’s betrayal.

Packed with moments of true struggle, huge successes, setbacks, and bad choices, the script tells the tale of endurance in relationships, careers, and friendships, showcasing all the ups and downs along the way. Ultimately, the story culminates in the group’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

The songs really drive the momentum of the show, and the entire cast brings plenty of talent and personality to each song and dance number.

As John Simpkins, who helms the production as director, commented, “In addition to the iconic and legendary songs of The Four Seasons, the show is full of history, offstage intrigue, and the price of success and fame. Join us as four kids singing under a streetlamp in New Jersey can help us all remember the power of music and friendship.”

Musical direction by Darren Cohen, set design by Lee Savage, choreography by Natalie Malotke, and costumes by Tracy Christensen add wonderful details to the vibrant production, and earned cheers from the audience on Friday, June 14.

Discounted tickets are available for Vermont residents.