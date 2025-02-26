Verdiggity grows craft cannabis for Vermont

MANCHESTER, Vt. – An interesting coincidence – or manifestation? – of the recently opened Verdiggity Organics Cannabis Co., located at 342 Depot Street in Manchester Center, Vt., is that the owner, Jordan Keagy, worked in the same exact space when he was a teenager. Keagy held a summer job with Vermont Carpet, the company that had occupied the property for many years.

After sitting vacant for more than a decade, the space has now been lovingly updated by Keagy, converted into a cozy shop selling cannabis products, jewelry handcrafted by Keagy’s fiancee Alexandra Thomas, and other merchandise.

The shop is a bit tucked away from the bustling downtown, and the space feels warm and friendly. Thomas was behind the counter when Keagy took a moment out of his busy schedule to talk about this new venture, the culmination of something he’s been working toward for some time.

Keagy and Thomas each grew up in Manchester, and were students at Burr and Burton Academy. They run the business together, and feel it is important to utilize organic cultivation methods whenever possible, sustainably crafting their products to create a true farm-to-table experience. Keagy said they carry eight of their own strains in-house, and sell to 34 dispensaries in the state.

Keagy is passionate about growing and delivering the best quality of cannabis, without compromise. His background is in political science and pre-law, and he is well versed in the ever-changing cannabis industry.

Keagy registered the name Verdiggity to grow medical marijuana, acknowledging with a laugh that the reference started from a nickname for Vermont-grown marijuana. Some may remember the phrase “no diggity” from the early 2000s, or the song called “No Diggity” by Blackstreet featuring Doctor Dre. The term became slang for “no doubt,” and “diggity” was a sort of substitute word for something that indicated achieving at a higher level, being hot, or excellent, as in “bomb diggity.” Keagy shakes his head, acknowledging how silly it all sounds now, but the name is hard to forget.

After the State of Vermont legalized recreational use in 2021, Keagy was able to come into the industry as a legacy grower, and he admits he appreciates the state’s dedication to people like himself.

Keagy is proud to be the breeder of a popular strain, Alien Funk, an indica hybrid. His knowledge and experience are extensive, but even so, Keagy says the business doesn’t make anyone rich. At some point he hopes to call Verdiggity just one of his endeavors, but for now, Keagy is enjoying being a part of the cannabis culture in Vermont.