Trustees vote on Bellows Falls Village tax rate

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Village Trustees held a special meeting on Wednesday, July 26, to set the village tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024.

President Paul Obuchowski called the meeting to order at 4 p.m. Trustee James McAuliffe made the motion to set the Bellows Falls Village tax rate at $0.6295 per $100 of assessed value. The motion passed with a second by Wade Masure, who then moved to adjourn the meeting. McAuliffe seconded the motion, and the meeting was adjourned at 4:01 p.m.

The Bellows Falls Village Trustees will hold their next meeting on Aug. 22, at 6 p.m., in the lower theater at the Rockingham Town Hall.