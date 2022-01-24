The Mustoe family embraces restoration of Stone Hearth Inn

After last week’s publication, we were made aware of several factual errors and miscommunications that appeared in our article published last week. We gladly revised the article and have published it again for clarity.

CHESTER, Vt. – The new owners of The Stone Hearth Inn are embracing a new adventure to restore and re-open the renamed “Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery” with each family member ready to bring their talents to the running of the inn and restaurant.

Vicky Mustoe, the family matriarch, is herself a seasoned property manager from Florida. She is joined by her daughter Georgia Mustoe-Eklund and son-in-law Conner Eklund, who will be working side-by-side in the kitchen. Both Georgia and Connor are bakers and pastry chefs who met at the Culinary Institute of America. Younger son Edward will take on the management, marketing, and maintenance side of running the inn under Vicky’s tutelage.

According to Vicky, it was the children who approached her with the idea to run an inn together. They began to set their sights on a way to get back to a simpler life. Georgia had always liked Vermont and is a skier who would like to learn to snowboard. Besides, they all missed the seasons.

The new inn is currently undergoing extensive renovations, with restoration as the guiding force. “I want to bring her back to what she should be originally,” said Vicky. The family has discovered the original hardwood floors underneath other flooring and will be bringing the original floors back to life. The kitchen renovations will be updated to include bread ovens and other improvements that dovetail with their culinary expertise.

The décor will also revert to a Victorian style but with twists for modern comfort, according to Vicky. The Inn will function as a true bed and breakfast, with fresh pastries and breakfast offered to guests daily.

The bar will be renovated into more of a counter space, although beer, wine, and some “spiked drinks” will be offered. They will be open for lunch and dinner with “a very casual and friendly dining area,” and are planning to expand outside with a back deck and additional seating.

The changing menu will reflect farm-to-table available produce and change with the seasons. They may also provide baked goods for sale on a small scale. With their focus on the kitchen and culinary arts, the family plans to offer travel packages that include cooking and baking lessons, led either by themselves or guest chefs.

“We’re super excited and with each step we’re doing, it’s getting better and better,” Vicky said.

The family expects to inn to be ready for a grand opening sometime in March.