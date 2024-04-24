Below is from the May 1, 1854, The Chester Students’ Miscellany newspaper. It was published by Chester Academy students. This is Route 35. In part, it reads:

“The Gulf

“…But it was not our object to describe all of the scenery of Chester, but to attempt a description of one of its natural curiosities. ‘The Gulf’ as it is called is a deep cleft in the hills between Chester and Grafton. It seems to be a place where in some convulsion of nature, the hills have been cleft asunder down to their very base, and some good people say it was made so just on purpose for a road, at least there is a very good road through it now, at no inconsiderable expense.

“As we enter this road from Chester through a pleasant grove of beech trees, a steep cliff towers up on our right some 250 feet; as the snow melts in spring the water flows down the side in several places forming beautiful cascades. Here are numerous clefts in the rocks forming small caverns, where it seems some lonely hermit might pass his days in seclusion, and if we were in sunny Italy instead of Vermont, we might well fancy them the secret home of some ancient bandit.

“Following the road which winds under overhanging rocks on the right side and descending a hill, we find ourselves in the bottom of the Gulf. Steep banks arise on either side, but the most precipitous on the right, these are covered with trees, which overhang the road, and a small brook murmurs along by our side, a belt of blue sky stretches far above our heads, and we look up and around with feeling of sublimity and awe.

“We seem in one of nature’s secret chambers, and look around in wonder on her rough architecture. Thus we ramble on for a half a mile with the steep rocks towering on either side, and shut out as it were, from all the world.

“Suddenly we leave the defile and come out on a small open space and find ourselves in Grafton. We look around with feelings of regret, to find the pleasant dream broken, and turn to retrace our steps. As we enter the Gulf again from the Grafton side we are reminded of Virgil’s description of the entrance to Hades…

“…But here the resemblance ends, for we find none of the horrid shapes which terrified the gaze of Aeneas, nought but the singing of birds, the murmuring of the brook, and the sighing of the wind through the boughs of hemlock and spruce. The Gulf is well known to the students of botany.

“Here bloom nearly all the wildflowers which are found in this vicinity. Many a pleasant ramble have I had in this wild place with some fellow student, in search of some new flower, and almost as often has our search been rewarded by finding something new and beautiful.

“This Gulf is often selected by the students for their ‘May walk,’ and many a bright May morning has found the Gulf alive with boys and girls, searching for the first wild flowers, climbing the rocks on either side and making all resound with shouts and laughter.

“One bright May morning a large company formed in the valley and scaled the steep cliff on the right side to its very summit. This was no easy matter, but perseverance and energy accomplished it, and the glowing cheek and heaving breast, when arrived at the top gave evidence that for once their blood was fairly started.

“Last year we paid our annual visit to the Gulf on May day morning, and after gathering our hands full of flowers around the entrance, went deeper into the Gulf and had a spirited battle with snow-balls, the gentlemen were fairly beaten by the fair sex, and made a safe retreat.

“But darker deeds have been enacted in this pleasant Gulf. A few years ago a wealthy inhabitant of Grafton was returning home late in the evening, and while passing the darkest part of the Gulf, a large stone was thrown, probably with the intention of knocking him from his wagon, but falling a little behind him it struck his wagon, this frightened the horse, and aided by a few sharp blows of the whip he soon bore him from all danger. But enough of Chester Gulf, if any one wishes to pass a pleasant hour, and admire the beauties of nature let them not to forget to visit the Gulf.”