Taylor Claflin crowned 66th Apple Blossom Queen

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 66th Apple Blossom took place at the Riverside Middle School in Springfield, Vt., on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, and Taylor Claflin was announced as this year’s queen. Her dancing partner was Matthew Winter. Members of her court were selected, and they are: Lorelei Bertone, partnered with Logan Roundy; and Molly Tennis, partnered with Armando Stettner.

The contestants selected Lily Farnsworth and Darius Saiful Ambar as Miss and Mr. Congeniality. The Director’s Choice Awards went to Molly Tennis and Matthew Winter. The director, Ashlee White, added a new award category this year. The Junior Apple Blossom MVPs awards went to Juliette Nelson, Adelaide Peck, Melia Willis, Dylan Chase, and Wyatt Paul.

Other contestants in this year’s event included Hannah Zierfus and her partner Darius Saiful Ambar, and Lily Farnsworth and her partner Ethan Bertone. The Junior Apple Blossom couples included Jaelyn Briere-Smith with Thomas Jones, Arabella Chessman with Parker Olney, Sawyer Duford with Evan Keefe, Izabella Fraser with Dylan Chase, Olivia Kimball with Lincoln Strong, Juliette Nelson with Zurich Messina, Brynley Patch with Reed Wilson, Adelaide Peck with Wyatt Paul, Ayla Rose with Keoni McDonough, Addalynn Waysville with Brody McCarthy, Ashlyn Wheeler with Michael Blanchard, and Melia Willis with Gavin Willis.

Ashlee White volunteered as the new director, with the assistance of volunteer choreographers Ainsley Bertone and Suzanne Stern. Numerous additional volunteers came forward this year to help with the production. The master of ceremonies, Thomas Field, provided the narrative for the evening. Marie Laplante volunteered, once again, to be the official photographer. SAPA TV was on hand to videotape the performance, and will have the show for viewing on their website. And the John Sullivan Band provided live music for everyone’s entertainment prior to the event and following the crowning of the queen.

Springfield Hospital and the Apple Blossom production team are very grateful to everyone that supported this fundraising event for Springfield Hospital. Proceeds from this year’s event provide support for the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and the services of the hospital.