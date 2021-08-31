Stevens, Springfield kick off the season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – New Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski is still learning names. That’s a good thing because new players are joining the squad each practice.

She figures a safe number right now is 16 and the attitude of her players has her extremely excited about the season.

The Cosmos don’t waste any time taking on the giant. They meet defending Division I state champion Bellows Falls Sept. 3 on Springfield’s Michelle Porter Field.

That’s some indoctrination to Vermont field. Don’t worry, though, Nikolovski has been around the block when it comes to field hockey. She played four years of NCAA Division I field hockey at Bucknell where she was a first team All-Patriot League selection as a forward/midfielder.

The new coach feels she has some building blocks in place. Senior Olivia Loney, junior Angelina Woychosky, and sophomore goalies Gretchen Gilcris and Zada Grant have jumped out at the coach in early practices.

She also retains Jenna Young, a former Springfield High goalie, who will work with the goaltenders.

“We work very well together,” Nikolovski said. “I am really excited about this group.”

She wants to restore the luster to the Cosmos on the field hockey field and she maintains that she is in it for the long haul.

“I am putting down roots in this area,” said the Upstate New York native.

She took the Cosmos across the Connecticut River to scrimmage against Stevens High School on Thursday evening.

Then, comes the biggest test of all, the vaunted Terriers Sept. 3.

That’s fine with Nikolovski. “You learn from your opponents,” she said.

Written by Tom Haley, Eagle Times