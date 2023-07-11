Springfield Selectboard sets the tax rate for 2023-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Scattered thunderstorms had knocked out power in parts of Springfield and the surrounding areas on Wednesday, July 5, as the town selectboard gathered at 4 p.m. for a Special Meeting.

Aimee Parnell from SAPA TV reported an outage at the station and asked the selectboard for permission to record the meeting on her home computer.

The sole item on the meeting’s agenda was to set the tax rate for Fiscal Year 2023-2024. Town Manager Jeff Mobus mentioned that, once approved, the rate would retroactively go into effect as of July 1, 2023.

Mobus reported that the budget authorized by Springfield voters was $11,141,781. A $100,000 reserve fund balance was applied to reduce the tax rate, leaving the taxpayers responsible for a total of $11,041,781, and a homestead tax rate of $3.3471. The non-residential rate will be $3.3242, announced Mobus. These numbers represent a 4.25% increase from last year.

The board voted unanimously to approve the proposed rate. Quarterly payments will be due on Aug. 15 and Nov. 15, 2023, and Feb. 15 and May 15, 2024.

The selectboard met again Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m.