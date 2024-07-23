Springfield Selectboard moves forward with stormwater mitigation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Prior to calling their regular meeting to order on July 15, the Springfield Selectboard held a short public hearing to gather any further comments with regards to the proposed Town Plan. When there were none, Board Chair Kristi Morris closed the hearing.

Town planner and zoning administrator Chuck Wise said the current, nonsubstantive changes, many suggested by the town inclusion committee, would be implemented, and the revised document would be posted online in the morning.

Wise commented that he didn’t anticipate receiving any objections, but if he did, he would bring the issue to the board’s attention. “Otherwise,” Wise offered, “let’s consider that the inclusion committee changes have been accepted.”

The board and the public will have a final chance to review the updated plan at the next meeting/public hearing, scheduled for Aug. 12, at 6 p.m.

The first three items on the meeting agenda were presented to the board by town manager Jeff Mobus, and concerned three stormwater project proposals. The Leyland Avenue and Boynton Street stormwater project would contract with the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (MARC) to provide a municipal project manager (MPM) at a cost of no more than $48,000, to oversee the installation of a stormwater runoff system servicing the neighborhood.

The project is funded under a fiscal year 2024 grant award of $434,000, or 80% of the total project cost. State Rep. and MARC planner Logan Nicoll was present at Monday night’s meeting, and will serve as MPM.

Nicoll remarked, “These projects generally take at least two to three years, because you’re working with state money and have to follow extra guidelines.”

The Common Park stormwater project proposes to install a structure under the Common to aid in slowing down stormwater during an extreme storm event, to avoid the flooding of Main Street. Mobus asked the board to sign the letter of support for the project, which has an estimated cost of $160,000, but, as Mobus said, would be fully funded through MARC grants.

The third project, required by the state, is an evaluation of the sewer main along River Street, Main Street, and Mineral Street, which suffered a break this past spring. Mobus told the board that the next step would be to have engineering firm Dufresne Group develop a solution that addresses the “significant amount of work that needs to be done,” at a proposed cost of $45,000. The town is applying for emergency funding to pay for the engineering.

The board unanimously approved each of the stormwater project requests presented by Mobus.

Additionally, the board reviewed the proposed ordinance to restrict the discharge of firearms in Hartness Park, and Mobus reported on the town crew’s summer paving progress, commenting that keeping the work in-house has saved tax dollars, and allowed the project to move forward expediently.

Mobus announced that the Eureka Culvert #2 project is expected to be completed in August, reminding everyone that this will mean that Eureka Road will be closed for several days while the culvert is replaced and the road is paved.