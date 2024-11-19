Springfield Selectboard approves town’s second cannabis retail business

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Selectboard held their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 11. The first order of business on the local control agenda was to act on an application for a retail cannabis shop at 10 Clinton Street. Cameron Aldridge, owner of The Buddega LLC Alternatives, applied to open the dispensary in a former storage space adjacent to Maebelline’s Restaurant. Aldridge recently took ownership of the building.

There were concerns voiced about lack of adequate parking at the location. Aldridge told the board he had been monitoring the parking lot while working at the site. He reported that Maebelline’s, whose operating hours are from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., sees customers typically stay for 30-40 minutes, up to an hour. Aldridge said he expected that his customers would visit the store for about 10-15 minutes, mostly in the afternoon hours after the restaurant is closed. He stated that he would be more than willing to work with the town on parking and traffic management, as he is “trying to bring value to the town.” Aldridge reported that he has already done interior upgrades, describing the space as having a “boutique, upscale style.” Future plans include fixing up the parking lot, and exterior work scheduled for spring.

The board approved special events permits submitted by Eden Ice Cider Company and Shelburne Vineyard LLC, to host an event on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12-3 p.m., at the Gallery at the VAULT, located at 68 Main Street.

The VAULT’s Board Chair Melissa Post spoke at the meeting, saying that this event will be one of the gallery’s biggest of the year. A Springfield native, current Chester resident, and retired teacher, Post said she continues to support the arts by sitting on the board of the Gallery at the VAULT. Post invited the public to attend the Dec. 7 event. “Come shop, enjoy some refreshments and music. Please stop by, especially if you’ve never set foot in the gallery.”

After making some corrections to previous meeting minutes, and fixing two errors in the 2024-2025 Grand List, the board unanimously approved new language in the town’s conflict of interest policy. Char Osterlund and pattrice jones brought the issue to the board, recommending that the language be amended to reflect gender neutral references. Town manager Jeff Mobus thanked Osterlund and jones for bringing this to the town’s attention so that the board could take action.

In recognition of Veteran’s Day, Board Chair Kristi Morris issued a statement of thanks to “all of our veterans” for their service.

Mobus thanked town clerk Barbara Courchesne, her staff, and all election volunteers for conducting a successful general election on Nov. 5. He made note that the work of the town officers was not just required on election day, but in the days leading up to Nov. 5, citing the fact that over 2,800 of the 4,590 Springfield voters turned in their ballots early.

The selectboard will meet next on Monday, Nov. 25.