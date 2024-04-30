Springfield prioritizes public safety at demo appeals meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Monday, April 15, the Springfield Selectboard heard appeals from Community Restoration Corps Inc. (CRC), the owner of three properties deemed unsafe by the board and ordered to be demolished. The properties are located at 52 Valley Street, 67 Furnace Street, and 105 Clinton Street, in Springfield.

In addition to board members, attending the meeting were town manager Jeff Mobus and town attorney Steve Ankuda. Fire Chief and health officer Paul Stagner, Deputy Health Officer John Claflin, and structural engineer Todd Hindinger were in attendance representing the inspection committee, the team responsible for inspecting each of the properties.

Speaking on behalf of CRC was Will Hunter. SAPA TV recorded the meeting as a document of record.

Ankuda walked everyone through the format of the meeting, explaining that the “substance of the testimony” would come from Hindinger, who would review his engineer’s report and discuss his findings. Ankuda added that Hunter would then be welcome to “cross examine anybody that he wants about any of this.”

Hindinger began speaking about 52 Valley Street, reporting that planning and zoning administrator Chuck Wise had participated in the inspections. Wise was also at the meeting.

Hindinger presented a list of issues he described as “dangerous,” and “liable to cause injury or damage by collapsing.” These included such things as a rotting roof with loose and broken slate, leaving the building open to the elements. Hindinger mentioned buckling interior walls, and chimneys deteriorating to the point of being cracked and leaning over the side. His report cautioned the fire department that they should not enter the structure until the competence of the floors can be confirmed. The list continued with several more entries.

His conclusion was that the cost to repair the structure, making it sound, stable, and up to all codes and permitting requirements would greatly exceed – between three to six times – the value of the property.

Hunter then addressed the board, saying, “I’m not quite sure how these three properties got picked. You drive around town and see a lot of others…I’m not sure if they have been issued orders and nobody’s appealed, but…” He mentioned a specific property further down on Valley Street that had been a recurring topic of concern as an example.

Of 52 Valley, Hunter said, “This building does not seem to me to pose an imminent threat to the public.” He asked the board to consider allowing him more time.

Board Chair Kristi Morris responded to Hunter’s comments by stating that since he’s been on the board, they have addressed “well over a dozen properties,” and some of them did go through a full appeal process through the courts. “Ultimately the town did win in the courts, and we were able to take down those structures.”

Morris continued, “We just met as a selectboard last Monday night, and approved a bid for taking down three properties in town. One of them is on Valley Street.”

“We have received complaints about these three structures,” Morris concluded, “and that’s why we are here this evening.”

Board member Michael Martin asked Hunter to confirm that, in the 90 days since the order was issued, no additional structural engineers or attempts were made to get estimates for repairs and remediation. Hunter confirmed.

Hunter explained that CRC has gone through the first round of grant applications for the Vermont Housing Improvement Program (VHIP), and the second round just opened up. However, with a total amount of $50,000, some on the board questioned whether that would cover the cost of reconstruction.

Mobus interjected, noting he was not “offering testimony,” but asked whether granting this extension to CRC would amplify further risk. Mobus wondered, for instance, if the building could withstand more rain this summer, or another load of snow next winter.

Chief Stagner added that, from his perspective, they need to restrict anyone from entering the building, and protect the public from anything that might happen with this building.

