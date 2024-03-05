Springfield 2024 Town Meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – More than 40 attendees signed in via Zoom, and approximately 20 citizens showed up in person at the Springfield High School on Monday, March 4, to participate in a public informational hearing. Residents had the opportunity to hear reports from the town officers, school district officers and committees, and to review and discuss all articles before the March 5 Australian ballot election.

Representatives from various social services and community organizations, including the Springfield Community Band, SEVCA, Senior Solutions, Women’s Freedom Center, Turning Point Recovery, and others, were in attendance to briefly describe their services and explain how the appropriated funds will be allocated. Voters were encouraged to ask questions and voice concerns.

Executive director of Valley Health Connections (VHC) Samantha Ball addressed the meeting, and reported that 406 Springfield residents had been seen seen by VHC over the past year.

“We like to think of ourselves as the ‘Oh my gosh, where do we go’ office,” Ball remarked. “We are currently working our way through the recent disruption of medicaid services, to access $22,000 worth of free medications, such as diabetes and heart medication, and dental funding.”

Ball thanked Springfield residents “for utilizing and funding our services.”

Christian Terry, Springfield Community Band president, spoke to the meeting regarding Article 13, an appropriation of $2,500 to cover eight concerts. Terry gave a quick update on the activities of the band, explaining that the money will go toward band director salary and instrument maintenance.

The Town of Springfield presented 27 articles this year, and each was discussed during Monday’s meeting, with little argument.

Town manager Jeff Mobus introduced Article 4, the approval of the fiscal year 2025 town budget for $15,009,263. Mobus identified significant changes, detailing the increased costs of town payroll and benefits, enhanced IT support, and a new marketing budget, among others.

Mobus reported that no new positions are included in the budget, and one difference in regards to the town pool, which is in disrepair, proposes a one-year agreement with the Edgar May Recreation Center to provide pool access for the community during the summer.

Articles 5 and 6 appropriate funds for repaving, road construction, and sidewalk repairs.

“We’re putting together a very responsible budget,” Mobus remarked.

Audio issues marred the proceedings for online attendees, with echoing and feedback causing some to ask if there was anything that could be done to improve the sound.

The recording is available on SAPA TV.

Some residents expressed confusion about a few of the town expenditures, wondering if they overlapped between the articles.

Regarding costs earmarked for road maintenance, and a new sidewalk plow, one resident commented, “Are we double dipping in the articles? I’m a little confused.”

Mobus addressed the concerns, presenting a pie chart illustrating a detailed breakdown of the budget, noting they were different budgets.

Article 12 asked voters to approve the Springfield Town School District’s budget of $39,839,625, and Article 11 requested an additional contribution of $800,000 from the district’s fiscal year 2023 surplus to be moved to the operating expense reserve fund to cover any unexexpected operational expenses.

Several residents in attendance voiced an overall sense of unease about the increasing cost of living in Springfield, as taxes go up, school budgets increase, and town salaries and expenses accelerate.

A longtime Springfield resident commented, “I am 59 years old. I’ve been here 23 years, and pay $9,000 in taxes between two homes, and I won’t be able to stay here as I get older.”

Another stated, “There has to be another option than to keep coming to the taxpayers, and the businesses need to step up.”

Results of Tuesday’s election on all articles will be published in next week’s edition of The Shopper Newspaper.