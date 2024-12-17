Singletons open charming new children’s boutique in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – It was only last summer when Dan and Alison “Ali” Singleton became the new proprietors of Singleton’s General Store in Proctorsville. The couple, parents to three boys – two 6-year-old twins and one 3-year-old – took over the family business just in time to watch the store fill with floodwaters from the Black River during the Great Vermont Flood of 2023.

With Dan and Ali at the helm, Singleton’s not only survived the devastation, but held up an entire community for more than a year after the larger Shaw’s grocery store in Ludlow was shuttered for months while their corporate owners worked out the logistics of reopening. Singleton’s stocked more of the staples people needed, while expanding their niche inventory of outerwear, sporting goods, local products, and classic kids toys and games.

Now, almost 18 months later, Dan and Ali have embarked on a brand-new venture – a passion project of sorts for Ali – a children’s boutique on Main Street in Ludlow called Mountain Munchkins.

With an adorable logo designed by Wavy Grape Graphic Design Studio, Mountain Munchkins moved into the office on Main recently vacated by Huntley Financials. After some paint, wallpaper, and lighting updates, the space has been transformed into a bright, cheerful, and inviting display of cute, fun, and stylish kids’ clothes, toys, books, stuffed animals, bath products, accessories, and more.

Ali said her husband is very much involved in the new business, but is encouraging her to take the lead on managing the children’s store, telling her, “I think you’ll be really good at this.”

Being a mom of three young boys, and having the experience of buying children’s items for Singleton’s, Ali was ready and excited to dive into the new business. “I’m young,” Ali remarked. “I can take this on too.”

One reason Ali felt strongly about taking on this new challenge is that she wanted to encourage and be a part of the expanding retail experience on Ludlow’s Main Street. Joining Teaselwood Design and 3 Graces, unique shops on the ground floor of 116 Vermont 103, Mountain Munchkins will be in excellent company.

Saturday, Dec. 14, was opening day for the boutique, and a steady stream of shoppers flowed through the door between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Some comments overheard: “This shop is an absolute must-visit.”

“I am telling all my friends to come in.”

“What a great addition to Main Street.”

The shopping and dining milieu in Ludlow has been somewhat turbulent in recent months for a variety of reasons, last year’s flood of course being a major reason. But currently, locals are hopeful the town and its retail draw seem headed for a comeback, just in time for the 2024-2025 winter season.