Shaw’s reopens in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Nearly a year after closing, having lost all its inventory and sustained significant damage in the flood of July 2023, Shaw’s in Ludlow held its grand reopening on Friday morning, June 28, at 9 a.m. The long-empty parking lot was full to capacity, with many residents, town officials, Shaw’s employees, and members of the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Some appeared to already be taking advantage of the ability to shop for groceries in Ludlow for the first time since the flood.

With the adjacent Rite Aid electing not to reopen, Shaw’s has now expanded into the space which the pharmacy chain formerly occupied, adding its own Shaw’s Pharmacy in its place. The wall separating the spaces has been opened, creating a seamless transition from the main grocery store to the new pharmacy area.

The proposed flood wall, part of the flood-proofing measures meant to keep the building from being inundated in any future floods, did not appear to have materialized as of the reopening. The Vermont Journal has reached out to Shaw’s for comment on the status of these mitigation measures, and will update this article with any relevant information when we receive it.