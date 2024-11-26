Share in a weekend of INNdulgence

REGION – The idea for the INNdulgence Tour originated in 2016, when innkeeper Julie Wood thought a promotional fundraising event would help encourage local tourism during the off or “stick” season in November.

A quintessential Vermont experience, with several inns offering a special, indulgent treat between the hours of 12-5 p.m., the INNdulgence Tour will take place this year on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8.

The tour invites visitors to come for the weekend, or just the day, to experience the historic and unique inns of the southern Vermont region. With the exception of 2020 and 2021, the tradition has continued, and attendance has grown steadily. Approximately 200 people participated over the weekend last year, and this year’s ticket sales will be limited to 250 guests.

A cohost of the Golden Honey Festival and long-time proprietor of the Golden Stage Inn along with her husband Michael, Wood is a doer; hardworking, industrious, a creative thinker, and problem solver. After a potential sale of the inn fell through this past fall, Wood has hunkered back down into what she knows – how to run a cozy country inn and continue to connect with her community.

Contacting other innkeepers and coordinating the details can be a challenge, and Wood is grateful for her volunteer partner, Jane McGarry. Three years ago was the first year McGarry attended the tour, and two years ago she volunteered her assistance.

McGarry and her husband moved here from Connecticut in 2021, and McGarry has thrown herself into community activities. “Julie is great,” McGarry said. “She is really fun to work with, and has her stuff together. We get together for dinner and think of new things that will keep the event fresh and fun.”

This year that means opening the participation up to local businesses, in addition to the inns. Pop’s Biscotti in Ludlow, for instance, is giving away goodie bags to people who stop in while taking the tour. Sugarbob’s in Chester will offer discounts at their gift shop on purchases, plus a snack. There will also be a kind of scramble/scavenger hunt this year, with a chance to win two tickets to the INNdulgence Tour in 2025.

There are nine inns participating this year. A listing of inns, map of the tour, general information, and tickets are available on the 2024 INNdulgence Facebook page.

One of the original INNdulgence Tour stops is the historic Echo Lake Inn in Ludlow. Owner Tom Gianola isn’t sure yet what he plans to serve, but traditionally, they’ve always offered hearty soups. “We are the inn furthest north, so usually people start with us,” Gianola explained. He anticipates maybe a turkey gumbo and a butternut squash bisque, or something similar. This year, Gianola is happy to welcome his neighbors just across the street at the Inn at Water’s Edge, participating in the tour for the first time.

Ali and Lane Knaack, who took ownership of the newly rebranded CoHo Inn & Motor Lodge in Weston just six months ago, are hosting the INNdulgence Tour for their first time. They’ll be participating on Sunday only, and are planning to serve a classic comfort food snack of mini tomato soups and grilled cheese sandwich bites.

The Golden Stage Inn is famous for Michael’s “Saturday Night Chocolate Cake,” which they offer each year, the name referring to the fact that the dessert is served every Saturday night at the inn.

Vicky Mustoe of the Stone Hearth Inn & Eatery is still debating what she will serve that weekend, but if her chocolate crinkle cookies are any indication of what might be offered, this is an inn not to be passed by.

One unique feature can be found at the Hartness House in Springfield. Explore the famous underground tunnels that snake beneath the cozy mansion as part of the tour.

Travel from inn to inn, enjoy holiday warmth and hospitality, and savor some INNdulgent treats.