Selectboard discusses Homeowners Assistance

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – At the Rockingham Selectboard meeting on Tuesday, April 19, the board discussed financials with Muncipal Manager Scott Pickup. Rick Cowan asked about the delinquent tax liability line item and if the number $454,000 was correct. Pickup said that the amount included interest and penalties and that it grows until the town does a tax sale, but changes over time.

Cowan was interested in releasing a press release about the Homeowners Assistance Program, so that homeowners that are delinquent on taxes were aware of the program. Cowan said he had spoken to many who did not know about it.

The Vermont Housing Finance Agency is offering the Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program, which provides assistance for homeowners so that their primary residence avoids home foreclosure, displacement, and other fines. For homeowners that experienced financial hardship due to Covid-19 after Jan. 21, 2020, the assistance includes overdue mortgage payments, homeowners association fees, property taxes, and utilities.

Pickup said the Town had received a lot of calls and that “Pam [Willard] is very aware.” He said that people are applying for the assistance and that the town had received four payments. Pickup said the information is outside the Town Clerk’s office on the table and is shared in the first round of delinquent tax notices. Pickup said that this is “100% their [homeowners] responsibility to do that, see if they qualify and apply… It’s a self-help program.”

Elijah Zimmer asked about the deadline and cut-off date. Pickup said that it started around January. Susan Hammond said, “[When] the money runs out, it will stop.”

Cowan stated, “It’s a win-win. We don’t have to go [through] tax sale and they get to keep their house. It’s a great opportunity.”

VHAP defines a financial hardship as a loss in income or material increase in living expenses from job loss, reduced hours, increased costs to child care, or the need to care for a family member. The program is open to income-eligible Vermonters who make less than or equal to 150% of the area median income. In Rockingham and Windham County, that is $82,500 or less for one person, and up to eight people at $155,050 for a family of eight.

For more information on qualifications and to apply, visit the VHFA’s VHAP website at www.publicservice.vermont.gov/content/vermont-homeowner-assistance-program, or call the helpline at 1-833-221-4208 from Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Email homeownerassistance@vhfa.org for details.