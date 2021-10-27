BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Oct. 19, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed demolition of 66 Atkinson Street and the Rockingham Historic Preservation Committee’s work plan for salvage.

Walter Wallace of the Certified Local Government Commission explained they had identified potential materials in four basic tiers: stained glass and windows, lumber, the steeple, and the hand-hewn beams in the roofing frame. He said the salvaged two-by-fours could be utilized by the Rockingham Meeting House and the expense for removal of the deconstructed lumber would consist of a few hours of hauling by truck.

Wallace said, “We have an orderly pile of lumber for use” and proposed they add the 12-foot two-by-fours to that pile at the Meeting House.

Chair Peter Golec said he preferred nothing be stored at the Waypoint Center.

Wallace explained they had just received a bid for the removal of the stained glass, packaged in a way that could be consigned for auction. He was identifying groups that recycled stained glass church windows.

Wallace suggested that some of the salvaged funds gained might be “a way of realizing dollars that could be set aside for [future] window restoration” at the Meeting House.

Elijah Zimmer proposed the removed steeple could be permanently installed at the Waypoint Center and said it would “make a wonderful storage shed… It’s in extremely good condition.” He added, “The slate roof is flawless,” and the town and village could use it to store seasonal items such as lighting, tents, tables, and heaters.

Bonnie North asked where else it could be moved and suggested the Riverfront Park.

Rick Cowan agreed the steeple should be saved and hoped “the town could think of creative ways to keep it… It would be a wonderful tourist attraction.”

Wallace explained specialist contractors are able to deconstruct rather than demolish. The group who removes stained glass windows are specialized in window restoration.

Zimmer said steeple restoration specialists would remove the steeple with a crane. He said he had received one estimate for steeple removal and transport for $12,000.

Wallace said the cost of removing the stained glass window, including crating, was about $5,000. He explained that the window’s market value was roughly $10,000 to $50,000 in as-is condition. He said he was in contact with the Library of Congress for business records of the stained glass window that had been installed 1880-1881.

Wallace explained, “If the window can be confirmed as a J&R Lamb window, it has greater value than if it’s a European import.”

Golec suggested the Selectboard was looking at roughly $20,000 for the removal of steeple, window, and lumber. Rick Cowan volunteered his truck to move the lumber.

Wallace said there were 25 two-by-fours that would be nice to have for various projects. He added, “They’re free” and new two-by-fours were about $4.50 each.

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup agreed that this was “probably one of the times of the year they could dedicate staff” to help move lumber.

Susan Hammond mentioned that the hand-hewn roof timbers had value as pre-Revolutionary War timbers.

North asked how they would remove the beams, and Pickup said there would need to be structural support. The Selectboard agreed the roof would need to be disassembled before the beams were removed.

Pickup said Hodgkins & Sons were only interested in demolition not in restoration activities, and Dec. 1 was a hard deadline for the scheduled demolition.

Wallace commented, “It’s rather scary to look up and see where the wall and roof are separating,” and the building is in a “very seriously deteriorated condition.”

He acknowledged, “Sometimes not everything can be saved,” but thanked the Selectboard for their time to consider salvaging historical elements.

Hammond suggested removing the window, and locations for the steeple were discussed.

Development Director Gary Fox urged the board not to make a hasty decision on a new location for the steeple. He explained that the Connecticut River Heritage Plan was based upon the history of paper, rail, and canal, suggesting the steeple “wouldn’t fit” with the theme on the river.

The Selectboard approved no more than $6,000 for removal of the stained glass window and $15,000 for the removal and relocation of the steeple at 66 Atkinson Street with 4-1 votes. Golec was the only vote against.

Selectboard meetings are the first Wednesday and the third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House.