Scarecrows on Main contest winners

LUDLOW, Vt. – A townwide scarecrow-making contest that started in 2020 brought another batch of creatively decorated scarecrows to Main Street in Ludlow this year. The Ludlow Parks & Recreation Department named this year’s prize winners.

Fletcher Memorial Library’s Cat in the Hat scarecrow entry, sitting on an autumn bench in front of the library reading the Dr. Seuss book of the same name, won Best on Main.

Voted Most Likely to Scare a Crow was an elaborate display featuring a large, frightening stick creature with an evil pumpkin face holding severed heads, entered by Peggy Olney.

The Ludlow Town Office took home the prize for Funniest, with their commode-themed display called How Pumpkin Pies Are Really Made.

Honorable mentions were awarded to the Vermont Journal, William Ravies Vermont Properties, and Engle and Volkers.