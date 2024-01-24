Rolling Twenties Dispensary showcases close-knit family

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Are you getting close to Exit 6 so you can make it to Okemo Mountain to enjoy a ski vacation? Just 2,000 feet off of Interstate 91 to the right when you get to the bottom of the exit ramp, you will find a bright red building with a staff that is sure to bring fun into your dispensary experience. A local, popular, serial entrepreneur, Joe Ruggiero (yes, the family that owns the local trash removal service), embarked on a journey to open the first dispensary in Rockingham, Vt., over 18 months ago.

In a somewhat crowded dispensary field, each dispensary has its own flair. Stepping into Rolling Twenties, the thought immediately was that it wasn’t the décor that was the focus; void of expensive artwork, or an air of superiority, it was clear that this is family-run and operated.

Immediately the famous budtender Brad Walsh was able to break the ice. What is the importance of a well-versed budtender? This person shepherds the customer through the process, whether it is someone trying a gummy to help with sleep, or a seasoned veteran cannabis customer that just wants to talk shop or trends. Walsh, with four years of budtender experience from other states that legalized recreational cannabis before Vermont, is eagerly waiting to have the opportunity to show his education, and emphasize his love for the field, saying, “When you have a passion about something, it shows.”

Quentin Taylor, one of the other now famous budtenders, meets you at the security desk and is the first to say a hello and ask about your day. If this is going to be your first time, or you just want the latest news in the local area, Quentin will not disappoint. Patrick Greenleaf (yes, that is really his name) is the manager, and his kryptonite is his ability to bring the calm to the equation. He is the rudder on this boat, and definitely steering it in the right direction. Ruggiero wants this to be a place that he can pass on to his daughter and son-in-law, who also work in the business every day and are eager to help Joe launch this dream.

Rolling Twenties has been busy cultivating relationships with the local farmers, and is unique in that it is trying to maintain relationships with small batch, locally grown and sourced Tier 1 growers. What is Tier 1? That is the smallest level of cannabis grower in Vermont. Ruggiero has established a rapport with this level of grower, because they have a heart and are meticulously focused on producing some of the best cannabis that Vermont has to offer.

Ready for the fun? Rolling Twenties is open seven days a week, because when you are part of the Ruggerio family that means two things, “work hard, and have fun doing it.”