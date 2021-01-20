Rockingham Veterinary Clinic preparing new home in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – The Rockingham Veterinary Clinic is finalizing the building and fit out of their new location at the site of the former Zachary’s Pizza in Chester with plans to be opened by early to mid-February.

Jerilyn Jacobs DVM is one of five veterinarian partners who are exciting to be relocating their practice from their cramped Lower Bartonsville Road location to one on Chester’s Main Street. “We’re very excited to have a bigger facility that is much more easily accessible, more visible to the community, and with the space to be able to expand both staff and hours,” she said.

A local investor who bought the former restaurant building approached the group in 2020 with the idea of relocating their offices to that location, and has been remodeling with their needs and specifications in mind since.

Rockingham Veterinary Clinic offers a variety of services for dogs and cats including wellness care, general medicine, diagnostics, surgery, and dentistry. Their sister office, the Vermont and New Hampshire Veterinary Clinic in East Dummerston can offer equine services or care for “pocket pets,” such as rabbits, guinea pigs, and hamsters.

For now, they will resume their current hours Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 12-8 p.m.