Rockingham Old House Awards recognize local structures

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission recently announced their 2024 Rockingham Old House Awards, presented to two homes in Bellows Falls, a home and a farm in rural Rockingham, and an historic restoration project also in Bellows Falls.

The awards were created by the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission to recognize and praise some of the more wonderfully crafted, older homes and other structures throughout rural Rockingham, Bellows Falls, and Saxtons River.

The award plaques were presented at the historic Rockingham Meeting House event, to Richard DeMuzio for his work at 60 Green Street in Bellows Falls, Christine Hume for her work preserving the Hanby-Pruden Farm on Rockingham Road in Rockingham, and P. Michael Myers for his work on his home residence at 17 Westminster Terrace in Bellows Falls.

Others being recognized included Erica Daniels and Tim Wells for their work on the hair salon/art space Studio 92 on Rockingham Street in Bellows Falls, Richard and Barbara Stickney for their stewardship of their family farm on Pleasant Valley Road in Rockingham, and the Windham-Windsor Housing Trust for their historic reconstruction of the old Bellows Falls Garage building, turning a run-down building that was going to be torn down into affordable apartment housing.

Following the awards ceremony and reception, the town’s historic preservation coordinator Walter Wallace led a public hearing in regards to the proposed renovation and restoration of the 1787 Rockingham Meeting House. This will be the Historic Preservation Commission’s main focus moving forward.

“The National Park Service (NPS) has approved above-ground construction plans for Phase 1, including the foundation, window, and roof work,” Wallace said in a recent interview. “There is optimism that construction can begin in the summer of 2025 and continue through 2026. The project is ambitious, and we are moving forward with deliberate speed tempered by various historic preservation and environmental reviews at both the state and federal levels.”

Funding for the restoration project will be coming from a number of sources, including the Vermont Division of Historic Preservation, NPS’ Save America’s Treasures grant, as well as various town funds and select philanthropy.

The town also recently received the NPS’ federal Semiquincentennial Preservation Grant, allowing for the start of Phase 2 planning, which will include conserving the building’s plaster and woodwork, and will continue through 2026.