Robert N. Gilmore Footbridge dedication honors three decades of service

LUDLOW, Vt. – The former Lamere Square Walking Bridge was officially dedicated in memory of Robert Gilmore and renamed the Robert N. Gilmore Footbridge Monday, Sept. 21 in front of a gathering of Ludlow Village Trustees, Selectboard, town officials, and family and friends.

Village Trustee Chairman Dave Rose made the official dedication to the memory of Gilmore, “for serving the Ludlow community with vigor and foresight for over three decades as a business leader, Village Trustee, and water commissioner.”

Ludlow Selectboard Chairman Bruce Schmidt also spoke, praising Gilmore as a great public servant who was concerned about the town and village equally. “It’s fitting to have something that’s going to live forever here [the bridge], to have Bob’s name on it,” he said.

Gilmore died in early July of 2020 but was aware of the coming dedication before his passing. The plaque will be secured to the bridge in the coming weeks.