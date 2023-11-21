Resilience in Vermont

LUDLOW, Vt. – What happens when a lifelong athlete with a background in Silicon Valley innovation and Wall Street tenacity is met with a potentially debilitating back injury? Kayezen founder Eric Kaye, a Ludlow, Vt., resident, was convinced that the way to recover from his injury had to be met with some grit, determination, and a new way to look at recovering from injury and building resiliency both physically and mentally. Kaye began a crusade, with a mission of putting together a high-performance team that included industry thought leaders in design, with Bill Cesaroni leading the design charge, Gene Dimonte and Brian Matthews guiding the engineering, and lastly, the key ingredient that is Mack Molding in Cavendish, Vt., spearheaded by Dwalin DeBoer and Laura Mitchell. Kaye felt that his physical resiliency training system could have a broad range of applications, including for high performance athletes from junior high to seniors, and service members in the United States military, who would utilize it for training stamina and potentially quicker recovery from injury. However, the most important application for Kaye’s Kayezen Vector would be for the consumer.

Dr. Brian Finch, a local physical therapist in Rutland, Vt., who treated Kaye, saw early on that Kaye’s vision could have significant meaning, and help his clients. Dr. Finch got behind the Kayezen Vector and began using it for his patients. On a chilly October day, Dr. Finch and the Kayezen Vector team met at the Okemo Mountain School, the latest facility to install a Kayezen Vector system. With his cheerleading enthusiasm, Dr. Finch led a live demonstration that was supported by Okemo Mountain School’s Chris Hurka and Lon Brettell, who were grateful to have the Kayezen Vector installed for their athletes for the upcoming ski season.

What does the future look like for the Kayezen Vector? Now that the award-winning and patented system has delivered a successful partnership between the physical therapy and sports performance worlds, Kaye expressed interest in getting the system out to the public. Kaye noted that “getting to the consumer before the injury occurs” is the future for the company’s growth. The focus for the company will be going to consumer buying platforms, such as Amazon, by Christmas time 2023. If you are looking for a Vermont-manufactured product that you can begin with at any skill level, whether you are a senior just looking to build stamina to avoid a fall, or a mom that has only has a few minutes to spare a day to work on self-care, the Kayezen Vector system, and the app with a sunny Dr. Finch on the other end, will walk you through step by step on how to train, recover, or just provide some extra resilience in your life.