Rebecca Nareau is appointed as Cavendish Fire Chief

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Fire District 2 Prudential Committee appointed Rebecca Nareau as the fire chief for Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department last week, replacing Abraham Gross who has been acting chief since Chief Shane Turco resigned in early 2019. Nareau had served as deputy chief during that time. She is one of only three female fire chiefs in the state of Vermont.

Nareau is an advanced EMT with both Fire 1 and Fire 2 certifications and has been with the department since 2007. She is also planning on continuing her training with upcoming classes that are fire chief specific and for advanced firefighting.

Her leadership appointment has brought her full circle. According to Nareau, “I grew up around the firehouse my whole life.” Her father, Robert Pixley, was deputy chief of the CVFD for many years.

Gross will continue as deputy chief at the department. Nareau said that she and Gross have worked as a team over the past year and will continue to do so in her new roll, doing whatever is needed to “get it done.” She said that her schedule allowed for her to take on the chief roll more easily.

Nadeau said that fire chief is a big position and she acknowledges, “I have big shoes to fill but I am excited by the challenge,” and is confident in her qualifications and extensive training.