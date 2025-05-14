Proctorsville welcomes Bambino University

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Bambino University, an early childhood education center that first opened in April 2024, in Perkinsville, has moved its operations to Proctorsville and, as of April 21, welcomed students to a new, larger facility located near the Black River, at 2588 Route 103.

The new site has been designed to “embrace the beauty and benefits of the natural world, [and provide] ample space for exploration, learning, and growth in an environment that fosters creativity, connection, and a love for nature.” Owner Nikita Lenahan said the new facility marks an “incredible milestone for our community.”

“The best environment for intellectual development, imaginative play…problem solving, and encouraging active play is found in nature,” Lenahan stated. Bambino University’s nature-based program for children ages six weeks to 12 years seeks to create a strong bond between young children and the natural world, “[sow] the seeds of environmental stewardship that lasts a lifetime, [and] promote holistic development of the child through daily outdoor experiences.”

The program engages children in fun, kid-approved activities and hands-on learning adventures like taking explorative nature walks, catching worms on a rainy day, participating in a local fishing derby, and working on creative, nature-inspired art projects.

Lenahan is a licensed teacher with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Vermont State University. Her educational philosophy is to foster every child’s wellbeing, and to generate “qualified, capable, self-assured, compassionate people who are masters of their learning and motivated to change the world.” Lenahan also holds a master’s degree in leadership, and is working toward her doctorate.

Bambino University boasts a highly qualified staff, and Lenahan said each educator is either holding or actively pursuing degrees and certifications in early childhood education.

The schedule is year-round, and features “full curriculums across three classrooms, support for homeschool students, before- and after-school care, and summer enrichment programs for school-age children.”

Having another option for a crucial service like child care is a welcome addition for parents and families in the Okemo Valley community.

Lenahan reported they currently have openings for infants and toddlers. If interested, email bambinouniversityvt@gmail.com for more information.