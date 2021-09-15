Proctorsville Fire Department honors members

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Proctorsville Fire Department honored three of their members Sunday, Sept. 12 for major service milestones reached over the past year.

Firefighter Jeremy Carlisle reached the 20-year milestone with PFD, becoming a lifetime member. Fire Chief Robert Glidden was honored for reaching 50 years of service with PFD. He achieved the honor last year, but the celebration was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. Firefighter Ray Fitzgibbons reached the milestone of 50 years of service with a combined stint in both the Cavendish Fire Department and PFD.

Town Manager Brenden McNamara spoke at the ceremony thanking all three men for their combined 120 years of service, saying that not only personally, but also from the town, “Thank you for what you guys do today and are going to continue to do, for this town, and for everyone here.”