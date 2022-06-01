Popple Dungeon Road bridge to be replaced this summer

CHESTER, Vt. – The bridge on Popple Dungeon Road in Chester, Vt. will be replaced the summer of 2022. To accommodate this construction, there will be a road closure from June 13 through the week of Aug. 21.

Although construction of the bridge won’t begin until June 13, detour routes will begin to redirect traffic as of June 7. This will allow for the various construction processes that need to be addressed before actual development of the bridge can begin.

Closure of the bridge is expected to continue until the week of Aug. 21, however the Town of Chester has suggested that the end date could be moved up, depending on the speed of construction. Construction will continue after the bridge is reopened until approximately Aug. 28. Drivers are expected to heed detours during this time to allow for undisturbed work on the bridge.