Plymouth revotes to exempt Bethany Birches

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – On Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21, the Plymouth Selectboard attended two meetings; their regular board meeting on Monday, and a special town meeting on Tuesday, to revote on Article 6 from the March 4 Town Meeting.

The selectboard meeting agenda included the review of two bids to place 35 American flags on telephone poles across town, ratifying the line of credit from M&T Bank, which was first approved at the special meeting held on May 3, and the Billings Bridge closure.

Rick Kaminski told the board the work on the bridge had begun, and the road was currently closed. He said he’d spoken to the foreman at the worksite about the condition of the concrete decking and reported that it will require more materials and labor to restore than originally thought. Kaminski said he was waiting for a quote for the additional costs.

Board Chair Jay Kullman explained the need for the line of credit, of which $350,000 had been borrowed thus far.

Kullman stated that, if for instance there were to be another flood, the town could access up to $6 million from the line of credit, and the plan would be to pay the money back as quickly as possible, using FEMA reimbursement funds and tax payments.

“There are borrowing costs, and it’s not cheap,” Kullman related. “That’s why it’s a line of credit and not a loan. Currently Elaine can take what she needs to pay expenses and then pay it back. We are minimizing our borrowing at any given moment in time.”

Kullman presented two bids from two different companies to produce the American flags. Kullman quoted the proposals, saying, “One is for a domestic version which is $5,156, and we have a foreign version of that for $2,436.”

Keith Cappellini motioned to accept the “domestic” version, telling the board they are hand-stitched in the U.S. and probably of better quality than the others, which is why the higher cost.

However, upon further review of the quotes, board member Rick Kaminski pointed out that both bids “say American-made.”

After some debate, ultimately the board went with the higher bid based on the quality of craftmanship, and the material used.

Kullman added an agenda item for the board to weigh in on. “The Patch Brook bridge, down by the Tyson Church,” Kullman said, “there is a grant [to repair] that for $14,000. The grant allowed for about $1,500 in engineering services, and they will require about $5000.” Kullman explained that a survey on existing conditions was required for the stream alteration permit.

“Do we want to proceed with the additional $3,500?” Kullman asked the board.

Kaminski remarked, “That needs to be fixed, for sure,” and pointed out that leaving it as-is would create problems down the road for the inn and the library, as well as the residents along the way.

Kullman said he would make a motion to approve the expense.

The next regular selectboard meeting will be held on June 3.

At the Plymouth annual Town Meeting in March, Article 6 was presented, and voted on by a show of hands. Article 6 asked the voters to decide on whether to exempt Bethany Birches Camp from the educational portion of their property taxes, for a period of five years.

Moderator Thomas Harris announced the meeting would be conducted according to Robert’s Rules.

Resident Erin Hanrahan was the first to speak during the discussion period, relaying that her kids go to Bethany Birches, and that the camp is one of the only outlets for school-age children in Plymouth. Hanrahan said she recognized Plymouth was too small a town to afford a parks and recreation department, but absent that, she stated, “That is the role Bethany Birches plays, and it’s far cheaper than building a municipal park.” Hanrahan went on to say, “Where do the kids trick-or-treat on Halloween? Bethany Birches. Where do they ice skate? Bethany Birches.”

Hanrahan mentioned family fun days, and other free activities offered at the camp. “This is a place in our community where the kids really feel they belong,” she stated.

Resident Bob Lambert, who said he’s been to 49 Town Meetings, also spoke on the pro side of the issue, commenting, “This should be about the kids, and not about $8 sent to Bethany Birches.”

One resident introduced herself, stating, “So, I’m Pepper Tepperman, and I sent out the mailer, and this is nothing against Bethany Birches. As I said in the mailing, there are plenty of people in our town who are struggling just to pay their mortgages, their rent, their food…I don’t believe we should vote to exempt Bethany Birches for another five years. It’s not $8, it’s $8 per $100,000.”

Tepperman pointed to the fact that the camp hosts kids from other towns as well, such as Killington, Mendon, Reading, and Cavendish.

One resident suggested the town support Bethany Birches in a different way, as with other nonprofits supported by the town, and felt they should not be singled out for a tax break. Others thought the camp could raise funds on their own, and agreed that the tax break didn’t make sense.

Town Justice of the Peace Steve Radonis reminded the meeting of a fire that occurred across from the Bethany Birches property, and how they, “out of the kindness of their hearts, took that whole family in and put them up in their camp. It’s not just about kids, they reach out to other causes for the community.”

Sarah Hagge, resident of Plymouth since 2005, said the camp was “at the heart of this town,” and that the town should continue to support the organization, calling it “a vital service to our children and families.”

After more than 20 minutes of public comments, the moderator called for the vote. The votes were cast via paper ballot, at the request of those in attendance.

The voting results were 53 votes in favor to continue to exempt Bethany Birches from a portion of their property taxes, 42 votes opposed.