Plymouth looks to identify battery backup systems, appoints assessor

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the April 7 selectboard meeting, Plymouth Fire Chief Jim Allen discussed battery backup systems, looking to identify any residences that are equipped with them. Allen requested that members of the public notify the department of their battery systems and their locations, to help keep everyone safe.

Allen brought a roll of preprinted stickers that he would like to get posted on the front door of any residence that has a lithium battery system, whether it is a Powerwall, Tesla battery, or any other backup system. Allen explained that the sticker could be on the bottom of the door, and is not too intrusive, but could help save lives of the residents and rescue teams. “That’s one of the most difficult fires to put out,” expressed Allen. If the fire department is aware of where a system is located, they can better keep people out of that area.

Currently, the fire department is asking people to voluntarily advise them, solely for informational purposes of the fire department. Allen suggested adding the battery systems to the town’s zoning application, as another way to notify the town and fire department of the system.

The board moved to the appointment of an assessor for the town. They received one proposal from New England Municipal Consultants (NEMC), with a contract that would run April-December 2025, at a fee of $1,500 per month. Services would include annual on-site appointments, or as needed, and all field inspections for the town’s grand list. All of the information would be entered into NEMC’s software and transferred to the town’s Grand List and billing and collection system. The town would need to provide a clerk to help relay information to NEMC, at the town’s additional expense.

Zoning board of adjustment member Bruce Pauley questioned the contract, saying, “When we voted, we talked about hiring a single person…this sounds like a company.”

Selectboard Chair Jay Kullman explained that Ryan Silvestri, managing partner of NEMC, approached the town, and Kullman did not anticipate it being a large company. Kullman felt that the company would be in line with what the board was envisioning when they proposed the appointment of an assessor to replace the board of listers. Town clerk Angela Kissell added that she’s worked with Silvestri, and she’s “heard a lot of good things.”

Pauley reiterated that the company “doesn’t sound like what we voted on, where you would have control.”

Kullman elaborated that any one person or company would have state guidelines and requirements to abide by, and would still have similar control with any issues that arise as they would over one appointed person.

Board member Keith Cappellini agreed with Pauley in that this scenario is “different in form and function than having one person we commiserate with.” Cappellini noted that he was in favor of maintaining the board of listers, but added that NEMC has worked with 10-15 other towns, adding, “They must be doing good work.”

The board generally agreed to a trial basis for a year, with Kullman adding that the price is competitive. They approved the town assessor appointment to NEMC.

Kissell noted that with the appointment in effect, the board of listers roles are eliminated. Kullman said they would need to fill the clerical position, and they are all welcome to apply.

The board elected Kullman as chair for another year, and Rick Kaminski as vice chair.

The next Plymouth Selectboard meeting will be held on the fourth Monday, April 28, at 6 p.m.