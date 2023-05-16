Plymouth introduces STR ordinance

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Short-term rentals (STR) were once again on the agenda at the Monday, May 15, Plymouth Selectboard meeting. Board member Rick Kaminski reported that the revisions to the ordinance the board had previously discussed had been applied to the latest packet. Kaminski said, “We spent a lot of time with our attorney to adopt this legally. We’ll have to adopt it tonight, then post it with a notice of adoption that states under Vermont law, short-term rentals may be disapproved by a majority vote of voters in the town.” Kaminski explained that the adoption won’t go into effect for 60 days, giving the public a chance to request a special referendum.

Kaminski also detailed what was included in the STR packet; the ordinance itself, which is a three-page document, a two-page application form, a notice going to all property owners, and a violation complaint form. “These will all be on the website,” Kaminski stated. He added, “If you see a homeowner not following the rules, there is a form that can be filled out, anonymously if you want. And it will be sent to the violator.” After a second offense, the town will send a letter notifying the homeowner that they will be fined $100 each day until the violation is corrected.

Keith Cappellini specifically asked if the details from the last meeting had been incorporated, regarding Knoxbox recommendations and insurance requirements. Kaminski said they were.

Former STR administrator Steve Radonis objected to the changes, and called Frank Vetere’s appointment to the STR position a conflict of interest, because Vetere is a STR owner. Radonis claimed that many residents wanted the Knoxbox requirement, and that those opposed were mostly non-Plymouth residents.

Radonis addressed Kaminski. “The constituents you represent voted by a margin of two thirds for this. So, who do you represent here? The voters, or the homeowners who don’t live in town?” Radonis stressed, “Frank is an intelligent, smart person, but I think there is a conflict of interest.”

Cappellini commented that the voters gave the selectboard the power to implement the ordinances to the best of their ability, and that’s what they were doing.

Joining the meeting via Zoom were three residents who raised a hand during the discussion but were not recognized. Adriana Curutchet, Jireh Billings, and Tess Malloy wrote online, “Frank being a short-term rental owner is a conflict of interest, in the opinion of these three voters. He should recuse himself. Please note on the record we raised our hand to speak and were not recognized. We object to someone voting who has a conflict of interest.”

The board also discussed bids for the purchase of new accounting software, finally landing on Patriot, a company Michael Coleman, Chair of the Planning Commission, and Lister Naomi Moyer recommended.

Moyer commented, “I think the readability of the program is good, and I really like that they will be educating us. It’s a simpler system, and I was surprised by the quality.”

“This will end up being helpful for citizens and realtors,” said Board Chair Jay Kullman.

The town will incur the cost of transferring files to the new database, but Coleman reported the expense to be under $3,000. Coleman also mentioned they “can call them [Patriot] time of the day,” and felt the town might receive better customer service from a smaller company. “This will consolidate all town databases, rather than re-entering information into multiple sites,” Coleman added.

Kullman moved to accept the Patriot proposal by New England Municipal Group, to be put in place by June, and thanked the listers for the work.

Kaminski presented a suggestion that the town start a Bridge Reserve Fund. He mentioned Stickney Bridge is a current project, and Billings Bridge will be next on agenda, with more to be expected in the future. The town plans to apply for a grant, which requires some matching funds. “We wanted to move some money from the highway department to create the Bridge Reserve Fund,” Kaminski reported. “Plymouth has six wooden bridges,” Kaminski stated, “and one already needs repair. So, we thought about starting a plan to look at the bridges that will require replacement sooner rather than later.”

Kullman replied, “We’ll need to wait until town meeting so voters can approve reappropriating funds. This means running a deficit budgetarily this year and increasing taxes next year to pay for this. I think it’s a good idea, but we need the voters to vote on it before we can move money.”

Kaminski shared that the Stickney Bridge repair work should be completed before Memorial Day.

The board also discussed camping on Hill Hollow Road, and disclosed that, although they won’t be “heavy-handed” about it, the town will start posting signs forbidding long-term camping in the area. Citing complaints from residents who do not feel comfortable with the campers that are seemingly heavily armed, conditions which are not sanitary, disruption to the river, and other concerns, it was agreed that the town would begin to address the problem.

Kullman announced the board was considering canceling the meeting on June 5, stating that they didn’t have a lot of pressing business. After some discussion about renaming roads, it was decided that the item could wait until June 19, which will be the date of the next Plymouth Selectboard meeting.