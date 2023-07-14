Plymouth flood assessments

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The selectboard held an emergency meeting Tuesday, July 11 to get an updated assessment of the condition of town roads after the July 10 flooding.

Emergency coordinator Al Poirier updated the town of emergency services. A shelter was opened in the community center on Monday, July 10, and aided 10-12 people that had been stranded by the flood. A few people were extracted from their flooded homes after the storm, and there were also campers stranded at Coolidge State Park, who were able to shelter in place until they were rescued out of the park.

Road foreman Larry Lynds gave an update on the road conditions. Hale Hollow, Johnson Farm, Messer Hill, Grand View Lodge, and Kingdom roads all have severe damage. Subcontractors have been hired to help the town road crews in providing temporary repair work, with one lane access in most locations, until FEMA can access the damage and approve permanent repairs. The town has an appointment with FEMA next week.

Board chair Jay Kullman said that a temporary fix on the Route 100 Bridge should be completed by next week to get it opened back up.

Vermont river management engineer Todd Menees added that the town must get any municipal road permits and stream alteration permits necessary as the road repairs proceed. He also said the town should be aware of the proper terminology used in FEMA documents; for example, “landslide” should be termed “mass slope failure.”

Kullman asked about applying for a line of credit to cover the expenses of the work and materials needed to repair the roads. Lynds suggested a line of credit for at least $1.5 million, to be repaid as the town receives FEMA reimbursements.

The board also discussed leasing a trailer to be on site for storing all FEMA documents and to be used for meetings with FEMA representatives. They stated this will be a multi-year process, and will require meticulous record keeping in order for the town to be reimbursed for all the expenses related to the storm.