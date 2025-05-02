Plymouth discusses STR property inspector

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the April 28 meeting, the Plymouth Selectboard announced that the lawsuit Pepper Tepperman had filed against the town, regarding the tax exemption for Bethany Birches, was being dismissed. Chair Jay Kullman stated, “We did it in the correct order, and in a lawful manner, so there’s no grounds…so they are filling for a motion to dismiss.”

The majority of the remainder of the meeting, the board discussed the need for a short-term rental (STR) inspector. After speaking with state representative Charlie Kimbell, board member Keith Cappellini determined that the state inspects STR properties that have four or more bedrooms, or nine or more occupants. He further explained that the state statute does not require inspections for anything under that, and to his understanding, the town would be responsible for anything below that occupancy.

The inspections have been conducted for the fire and safety concerns, ensuring that each registered unit is up to code and deemed safe. STR administrator Frank Vetere said that the main items of concern would include the electrical, smoke and fire detectors, dryer vents, egress, and handrails. He added that a four-bedroom unit should only be sleeping eight people, and a bed count may also be considered.

Vetere also explained that the fire departments have been conducting these inspections, and started charging fees to “make it more palatable,” as it does take time. Vetere said he believed this year the department decided against continuing to offer inspection services.

Cappellini questioned whether Plymouth should follow the state statute, or create their own town statute to make sure all STR units get inspected. There was a general concern from those in attendance that if smaller units are not held to the same standard of inspection, then the town has only collected a database and isn’t necessarily meeting all safety requirements.

The board discussed the process and the need to hire an individual, ensure they are certified and trained in the field, and insure them. Town clerk Angela Kissell confirmed the course is usually 100 hours. Board member Rick Kaminski suggested having Forest Fire Warden Jim Allen shadow a state representative, and if he is on board with taking on the position, the town can send him for the certification. Allen would then conduct inspections on STR units with occupancies of eight and fewer, while the town looks to verify that the fire marshal will continue to service those of nine and up.

The next Plymouth Selectboard meeting will be Monday, May 5, at 6 p.m.