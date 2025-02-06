Plymouth discusses pending lawsuit

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At their Feb. 3 meeting, the Plymouth Selectboard discussed a pending lawsuit against the town pertaining to the educational property tax exemption for Bethany Birches Camp.

The board also discussed an email from Leslie Wright, from the National Resources Conservation Service, regarding the erosion of Money Brook. Wright said they would receive a bid by Feb. 11, and kick off with a stakeholder meeting to address any questions or concerns. He expressed he was “skeptical” about dam repairs. Since Amherst Dam is privately owned, the owners are not eligible for federal funding for necessary repairs. The funds would have to go to a sponsor organization, which would be the Town of Plymouth, and the town would then allocate the funds accordingly. The project would have to fit the “template” for the federal funding.

Board member Rick Kaminski also updated the board on the town building renovation project, stating he’s having “an extremely hard time getting down to the budget without taking out a large portion of the project scope, which we really don’t want to do.” He recommended that the best plan of action to complete the remaining one-third of the project is to proceed as a project of the town. He added that the construction company have been “dragging their feet,” and he determined they are selling the business to Naylor & Breen Builders Inc., in Brandon, who he felt is too large of a company, and the remainder of the project is a small job for them.

Kaminski added that new tariffs on Canada and Mexico may increase some of the pricing of the materials they need to complete the project, and that it would be extra work and liability on the town, but remained confident that it could be done within budget. “That is the best choice right now.”

Board Chair Jay Kullman then announced a pending lawsuit against the town. On Jan. 22, Pepper Tepperman filed the lawsuit with attorney Kevin Gustafson, regarding the educational property tax exemption granted to Bethany Birches Camp.

There seemed to be a clerical error within her attorney’s office, however. The court paperwork the town received showed Tepperman as the plantiff on one document, but referenced Richard Martin on another. Martin, who was in attendance, confirmed not to be part of the lawsuit. Kullman said he sent the documentation to the town’s attorney William Meub’s office, and stated, “They don’t know how to proceed.”

Additionally, Bethany Birches is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and the town has voted twice on this issue. The five-year tax exemption was voted on at the 2024 Town Meeting, petitioned, and voted on again, still resulting in the exemption. Kullman added that the Vermont Secretary of State’s office does not generally make any changes to issues voted on by a town.

Board member Keith Cappellini read from the Vermont statute, “A burden is on the person claiming the benefit of the exemption.” Cappellini stated, “I’m not an attorney,” and expressed the implication that the burden is on Bethany Birches. “Why sue the town? Sue the camp, they’re the ones claiming the exemption, not us.”

Resident and owner of Chloe’s Market Martin argued that it is not right that someone “is forced to pay a religious organization’s taxes, a direct violation of the U.S. Constitution.” He expressed that the educational property taxes alone for his business are $9,000. Martin agreed with Cappellini, however, that the lawsuit should be against Bethany Birches, not the town.

Cappellini also read from a letter from the state, dated from 2017, regarding the qualifications for the tax exemption. In summary, Cappellini interpreted it to mean that some of the camp’s property may not be eligible for tax exemption, but the organization could possibly still file for partial exemption.

The audience rhetorically asked what this would cost the town in legal fees, implying that the fees could cost the town more than the five years of taxes. The board is waiting to hear back from their attorney on how to proceed.

The board moved on to propose the elimination of the listers position, and adding assessor to the ballot. Members of the audience argued that they prefer to have listers working on their behalf, who have worked for the town and understand the properties and their values. Some implied they didn’t want one consultant sitting behind a desk. The board, and current lister Natasha Bochkov, clarified that an assessor is educated in their role, and would also be out in the field.

Resident Carol Goodwin stated that a lot of town officials are going from elected to appointed. Cappellini shared that there are some ongoing personnel issues within the office, and the major reason for this proposal is to “professionalize the office and do away with the mediocrity.”

After a complaint about the current listers and lack of conflict resolution, Kaminski clarified that they have no control over elected listers or officials, but it would be the board’s responsibility to address an issue with an appointed assessor.

The Plymouth Selectboard will skip the Feb. 17 meeting in observance of Presidents Day. An informational meeting will be held Monday, March 3, at 7 p.m., with voting by Australian ballot to be held Tuesday, March 4, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.