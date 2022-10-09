Pet of the Week: Savannah

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Savannah is a calm sweet lovable five-year-old seeking a loving home. Savannah is stressed being here and is pulling her fur out. This girl loves to be pet and will do very well in a low-key home. She likes cats, but her favorite is people. For more information on her, call 802-885-3997, or go to our website, www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only. We are having a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items you would like to donate or new items that can be gifted, please drop off donations any time at the shelter.

