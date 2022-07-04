Pet of the Week: Louie

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Louie is one-and-a-half years old and was in a shelter in Georgia for close to a year. He came to the Springfield Humane Society in June. He is sweet and cuddly, he adores people, and he loves food. Louie can be male dog selective, but has done well with the males he has met at the Humane Society. To adopt Louie, go to the Society’s website at www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application, or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

